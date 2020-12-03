Soldier On takes home national award for a second year

Soldier On CEO Ivan Slavich

IT was a “proud moment” for Soldier On CEO Ivan Slavich when they took home the Veteran Support Program of the Year Award for the second year running yesterday (December 2).

The award, which was presented at the Australian Defence Industry Awards, recognises the support the not-for-profit provides, says Mr Slavich.

“Soldier On has been working hard to adapt and grow our support services to meet the expanding need for mental health support, social connection, as well as employment and education support during this challenging COVID-19 climate,” he says.

“Supporting veterans and their families remains at the heart of everything we do and we hope receiving this Award can help shine a spotlight on our support programs and the help that is available to veterans and their families from Soldier On.”

This year, the organisation’s Pathways Program grew to provide local support from staff located in every state in Australia and is now providing employment and education support to more than 3200 veterans and their families, he says. 

