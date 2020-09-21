South coast virus case forces Canberrans to isolate

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS need to self-isolate immediately if they were in Ulladulla or Mollymook last weekend (September 12-13) and attended one of the restaurants where there was a confirmed coronavirus case at the venue.

NSW Health has advised that a confirmed COVID-19 case from Sydney visited several public locations on the South Coast while infectious.

In line with NSW Health advice, ACT Health advises that anyone who attended Bannisters Pavilion Rooftop Bar & Grill in Mollymook between 12.30pm and 2.15pm, on Sunday, September 13, Carlo’s Italian Ristorante Bar & Seafood in Ulladulla between 8pm and 9.30pm, on Saturday, September 12, and Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos Club between 2pm and 6.15pm on Saturday, September 12, to get tested for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolate until 14 days after they attended the location.

They must complete their full isolation period even if their initial COVID-19 test is negative, says ACT Health.

ACT Health say it’s contacting ACT residents who visited the above venues at the specified times, based on information received from NSW Health. In addition, ACT Health staff ask any ACT residents who were in attendance during this time to contact them via the COVID-19 Helpline on 6207 7244.

There are also several locations in Sydney that confirmed cases have visited while infectious. Any Canberrans who have recently been in NSW are asked to keep up to date with the latest advice from NSW Health, via the NSW Health website.

As the spring school holidays approach, Canberrans are also being asked to think about how to stay covid safe during the upcoming school holidays.

“Many families usually travel interstate during the school holidays. With active COVID-19 cases in other places at the moment, we are encouraging people to think about staying in Canberra and enjoying what Canberra has to offer these school holidays,” says acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston.

“If people do decide to travel out of the ACT, we ask they monitor the COVID-19 website of the state or territory they are visiting and reconsider their plans if the destination becomes a COVID affected area. Situations can change quickly so people should monitor the advice right up to and during their travel.

“If welcoming relatives or visitors from interstate to Canberra, please ask them not to come if they are feeling unwell. Discuss with them how you can look after each other’s health during their stay and ensure the advice about physical distancing and hand and respiratory hygiene is being followed when out and about.”

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, leaving the ACT’s total at 113. There are no active cases in the ACT.

The number of negative tests recorded in the ACT is now 90,075.