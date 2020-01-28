Southern doorknock starts to answer questions

The smoke plume from the Orroral Valley Fire tonight (January 28) taken from Red Hill. Photo: Ian Meikle

COMMUNITY door knocking is taking place in the southern suburbs of Banks, Gordon and Conder this evening (January 28).

The ESA says this is not an evacuation. There is no evacuation warning for these suburbs.

Personnel from ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES), ACT Fire & Rescue Community Fire Units (CFUs), ACT Policing and Australian Defence Force (ADF) will be answering any questions and to help ensure residents have a Bushfire Survival Plan.

There will be an increased number of emergency services personnel and vehicles in the area for the coming days. All personnel will be in uniform and will have an ID card with them at all times.

