Sport and bootcamps are back… but there’s rules

AS of midnight on Friday (May 15) informal outdoor, non-contact sport will be allowed to restart and commercial pools will be allowed to reopen – but, there’s rules.

“The first phase will allow small groups of up to 10 people to participate in outdoor sport and recreation, training for teams, bootcamps, as well as personal fitness training,” says ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry.

But, they still need to observe physical distancing measures, personal hygiene, and effective cleaning of any touch points, she says.

“Additionally, sporting organisations will be asked to prepare a ‘return to play in a COVID-safe environment’ plan to support the resumption of sporting activity in their specific context,” Ms Berry says.

“A number of small groups will be able to train within an area, such as a football field or court, as long as they are clearly separated at all times and following the one person per four square metres rule.”

Government sports grounds will be available, too, but from May 18, with existing suspended booking reinstated and new bookings available in line with the ordinary arrangements during the current playing season. Communal facilities such as change rooms, clubhouses and kitchen facilities will remain closed.

“While the phased re-start of organised sport limits competition play, ACT government sportsgrounds will be available for weekend training,” she says.

“Bookings are required to make formal use of sportsgrounds for training and take precedence of informal community use.”

Restrictions on pools will also be eased from midnight Friday, with pools allowed to reopen for small groups of up to 10 people per pool and one swimmer per lane.

“While the option for pools to open will become available, reopening for restricted pool access remains a commercial decision for individual pool operators,” Ms Berry says.

“Government owned pools, including Gungahlin Pool, Canberra Olympic Pool, Tuggeranong Pool, and Erindale Active Leisure Centre, will not reopen at this time while maintenance and upgrade works are completed.”

Indoor sporting venues and fitness gyms will remain closed at this stage.