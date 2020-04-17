Sports support to help the sector survive

CANBERRA’s sports sector will receive funding and relief equivalent to $3.3 million to help it endure the challenges of COVID-19.

“The ACT government will provide an immediate financial injection of $700,000 across ACT peak sport and recreation bodies, as well as enable early access to approximately $1.5 million through the 2021 Sport and Recreation Grants Program for the 28 triennially funded organisations,” said Sport Minister Yvette Berry.

Minister Berry said the ACT government has been working with the sector to identify screwdriver-ready building projects and smaller capital works projects that can be funded quickly by bringing forward the 2021 Sport and Recreation Grants Program.

Ms Berry said sports ground hire fees would also be waived for the winter season and for existing bookings from mid-March, as well as rent and hire fees for community groups using ACT government properties.

Recovery of all outstanding invoice payments due for ACT government sports ground hire fees has also been suspended.

