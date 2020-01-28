Spot fire starts near Tharwa Village

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ESA is reporting a spot fire close to Tharwa Village, north of Spring Station Creek. Firefighters are on scene supported by a dozer.

People in the areas of THARWA VILLAGE, BOBOYAN ROAD, APOLLO ROAD and TOP NAAS ROAD have been told to seek shelter from the out-of-control Orroral Valley Fire. It is now too late to leave the village.

The ESA reports that the fire is travelling in a northeast and easterly direction towards Boboyan Road, Apollo Road, Top Naas Road and Tharwa Village. It is currently 8106 hectares.

Firefighters are on scene and are preparing for property protection.

The agency says there is currently no immediate threat to properties in Canberra suburbs.