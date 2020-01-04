Spot fires south of the ACT border

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SPOT fires have been reported four kilometres from the southern ACT border near the remote area of the Namadgi National Park.

ACT Emergency Services says there is currently no threat to homes within the ACT from this fire activity. It will continue to monitor the current situation in NSW.

The ESA says: “This announcement provides very early notice to the rural land holders within the remote areas of the Namadgi National Park. The nearest rural residential property is 25 kilometres from the current fire activity.

“Firefighters are currently on scene preparing to protect historical assets if required.

“Naas Road from the Namadgi Visitor Centre is closed southbound until further notice. Access will be provided to residents and emergency vehicles.”

Thick smoke from the NSW south coast bushfires is predicted to impact Canberra from 8pm tonight.