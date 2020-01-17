Chlorine leak: Civic Pool still closed

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: Firefighters have contained the chlorine leak and are working with contractors to safely dispose the liquid. The exclusion zone has been downgraded; however, the pool remains closed.

THE public is asked to stay clear of Civic Pool as Fire & Rescue deal with a chlorine leak.

Twenty-five people were evacuated from the pool this morning (January 18) as a precaution and Fire & Rescue say HAZMAT crews are working to contain the leak and are undertaking atmospheric monitoring.

An exclusion zone around the pool is in place.