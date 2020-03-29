Stay home: ACT endorses tougher coronavirus restrictions

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT will enforce the tougher restrictions announced tonight (March 29) by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help slow the spread of COVID-19 nationally.

The measures, including further limiting public gatherings to just two people, have been introduced to limit the spread of the virus before the healthcare system is overwhelmed.

People aged 70 and over are expected stay at home as much as possible to reduce infection risk.

“It is the best advice we can provide to avoid the more serious consequences from the virus. However, this does not mean that over 70s cannot leave their homes. They should exercise caution though, and avoid crowds, and maintain physical distancing wherever possible,” says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

Playgrounds, skateparks, outdoor fitness stations and outdoor barbecues across the ACT  will be closed.

Barr says critical work to increase capacity in the ACT’s hospitals is continuing, but there will insufficient doctors, nurses, or medical equipment to help everyone if the spread of the virus increases exponentially.

He says that the government is requiring Canberrans to only leave their homes for:

  • shopping for what you need – food and necessary supplies
  • medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements
  • exercise in compliance with the public gathering requirements
  • work and study if you can’t work or learn remotely

He warns that the ACT, along with the other states and territories, will move to implement stronger enforcement measures in the near future (such as fines) to ensure consistency across jurisdictions.

The ACT will also join other state and territory governments to implement a short-term, temporary moratorium on eviction for the non-payment of rent due to COVID-19. This will ensure that Canberrans who are renting (residential or commercial) and can’t pay their rent because of COVID-19 will not be evicted for six months.

Landlords are asked to work with any affected tenants to provide rent relief through temporary amendments to leases. The financial cost of these temporary measures will be shared between governments, banks, landlords and tenants.

The ACT and Commonwealth governments will forgo tax revenue to make this temporary arrangement work.

However, landlords who receive federal and territory government tax relief will be expected to pass this through to tenants suffering financial stress. The tax reductions will only be available for those who participate.

The ACT government will finalise its second package of economic survival measures following the Commonwealth’s announcement.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleStay safe and carry on smiling… toilet paper for all!
Next articleTwo’s company in tough new coronavirus limits
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply