Strathnairn gets its first major community park

STRATHNAIRN’S first major community park was unveiled today (December 14).
Opened by Suburban Development Minister Yvette Berry, she said the 2.7ha park features a large playground with modern play equipment, designated picnic areas, a multi-use sports court and fully enclosed cricket nets.
“This new park has a network of circulation paths, a boardwalk across the pond and wetland system that provides visitors with full, all abilities access to the facilities,” she said.
The opening of the park comes more than nine months after Ginninderry welcomed its first residents, and ahead of the 1500 dwellings planed for Strathnairn.
