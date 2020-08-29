‘Streamtember’ coming to screen near you!

Share Canberra's trusted news:

There’s a big month ahead for followers of the streaming superverse, says columnist NICK OVERALL.

SEPTEMBER is going to have a streaming surplus, with a bunch of new stuff to binge coming as different platforms fight to get viewers locked in as they approach the end-of-year holiday season.

Here’s a few of what I reckon will be worth looking out for.

“The Devil All the Time” is Netflix’s newest big-budget movie that’s been rustling up quite the hype. It’s a psychological crime film with a star-studded cast: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skasgård and Mia Wasikowska.

Or, in that order, we might know them at their most recognisable: Spiderman, Twilight Vampire Dude, Pennywise the Clown and Alice from Wonderland (fun side note – Mia Wazikowska grew up in Canberra and studied drama through Karabar High School’s distance-education unit).

That’s only the beginning of the massive cast and the ensemble is certainly fitting for the line-up of characters to be portrayed: a false preacher, a pair of husband-and-wife serial killers and a disturbed war veteran, just a few of the moving pieces of this intricate plot.

It’s based on a bestselling 2011 book of the same name and has sparked enough interest to get the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal coming over to produce.

Such talent is sure to secure Netflix a whole bucket of viewers – I’ll definitely be one of them. It hits the streaming service September 16.

Stan is set to stir the already well churned political pot with its new series “The Comey Rule”. This one stars Brendan Gleeson who’s rather boldly playing an interpretation of a man you might have heard of: Donald Trump. He’s accompanied by Jeff Daniels as FBI director James Comey, probing the 2016 election and particularly the controversy about the Russians having some involvement.

I may be spit-balling here, but the timing of this two-part drama seems more than a little deliberate given a presidential election set for not two months after its release. What statements it makes, and how it handles its delicate subject matter will be fascinating to see. It’s on Stan from September 27.

Moving from the cheery matters of serial killers and intense political conflict, Disney Plus is going down its well-trodden wholesome route with a new documentary series – “Becoming”.

Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown where they explore their childhood, their influences and what set them on the path they chose.

These real-life stories include musicians, athletes, entertainers and everything in between. All episodes of “Becoming” will be out on the platform from September 18.

Over on the platform a little more forgotten about in Oz, Amazon, is the second season of “The Boys”, about to drop September 4. It seems that in the current supreme reign of comic-book adaptations every streaming service needs their own group of caped crusaders. Amazon’s effort quite cleverly mixes up the formula.

“The Boys”, unlike what’s generally seen in the genre, is a dark comedy. Like, really dark. This one is definitely only for the adults.

It’s about a multi-billion-dollar mega corporation that acts as a management-like business of superheroes, and covers up any of its dirty secrets. The Boys, a group of vigilantes, seeks to try to expose the company and the corrupt superheroes they represent, making it a series that quite cleverly subverts the genre we see so done to death.

So that’s September; there’s certainly no shortage of variety being generated in our ever-growing streaming superverse.