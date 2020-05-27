Support the coast with a beach vacation

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S been a tough year so far for the south coast, but as of June 1 Canberrans can once again head to the beach, and owner of the Palm Apartments in Merimbula, Sharon Le Strange, is more than ready to have them back.

“We’re excited to be open and are ready to welcome guests,” she says.

“We’ve been closed here pretty much since the start of January, [except for when we’ve been] supporting families who lost their homes in the bushfires, and we were just getting back to normal when the virus hit.

“We’ve all been stuck at home but now people can come down for a holiday at the Sapphire Coast and spend time on the beach.”

Located in the heart of Merimbula, Sharon says the Palm Apartments feature six modern, large, fully self-contained two-bedroom units.

“Each apartment has a private balcony, and they have all been recently renovated with new kitchens,” she says.

“The top-floor apartments have wonderful views over Merimbula Lake and beaches, and we’re only a five minute walk from both Merimbula town centre and the closest beach at Spencer Park.”

Sharon says hygiene is a particular focus and each apartment is cleaned thoroughly before guests arrive (as always), with extra precautions taken.

Guests who book directly through the website or by calling the apartments can get a special deal, Sharon says.

