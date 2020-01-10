Suspicious grassfire in Gordon

POLICE are investigating a suspicious fire in Gordon today (January 10).



At about 12.30pm ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished a grassland area near Woodcock Drive and Preddey Way.

Following analysis of the scene, police and fire investigators believe the fire was deliberately lit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the fire, including CCTV footage or dash cam footage from around the area should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

Police say they patrol specific areas in the ACT during total fire bans to deter and detect any suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour.

If anyone notices suspicious activity in our open land and urban fringes, they should contact police on 131444 or 000 in an emergency.