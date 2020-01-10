Suspicious grassfire in Gordon

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are investigating a suspicious fire in Gordon today (January 10).

At about 12.30pm ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished a grassland area near Woodcock Drive and Preddey Way.

Following analysis of the scene, police and fire investigators believe the fire was deliberately lit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the fire, including CCTV footage or dash cam footage from around the area should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

Police say they patrol specific areas in the ACT during total fire bans to deter and detect any suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour.

If anyone notices suspicious activity in our open land and urban fringes, they should contact police on 131444 or 000 in an emergency.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleUnknown health impacts of medium-term smoke exposure
Next articleHoliday movie / ‘My Spy’ (PG) ***
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply