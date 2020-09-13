SUV runs over prostrate cyclist

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CYCLIST who had come off his bike in Turner was struck by a small SUV while on the ground

Police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the collision on Northbourne Avenue, Turner.

The collision occurred about 5.20pm on Tuesday (September 8) on the western side of the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Macarthur Avenue.

The cyclist was struck by a small SUV, possibly a Kia Sportage.

The SUV subsequently turned right on to Northbourne Avenue and left the scene.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.