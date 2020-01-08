Taking tai chi to the streets

ACT members will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Taoist Tai Chi Society with a mass demonstration on the Patrick White Lawns, beside the National Library, at 9am on Saturday, January 18.

More mass demonstrations are scheduled for Rond Terrace (on February 2), The Australian National Botanic Gardens (on April 29 and October 18), John Dunmore Lang Place at King Edward Terrace (on August 15) and Federation Mall (in September).

Across Australia in 2020, The society branches will offer 50 complimentary classes and demonstrations in 50 iconic locations.

“The best way to appreciate the benefits of Taoist Tai Chi, is to try it,” says Margaret Blessington, ACT spokesperson for the society.

“We invite everyone to join in one of these complimentary try-it sessions. We are delighted to be offering six of these events throughout the year. All are held outdoors in picturesque and nationally significant locations, to add to the experience.

The ACT Society is also throwing open its doors at open houses on Saturday, February 1. The open houses are at the Majura Community Hall in Dickson (9.45am-10.30am) and the Society’s Centre at 65 Dundas Court, Phillip (2pm to 3.30pm).

In the ACT, Taoist Tai Chi is finding growing acceptance with people who want to improve their health. The 430 members say they are feeling healthier, more energised and calmer due to their efforts

They are among the 3000 Taoist Tai Chi practitioners across Australia and tens of thousands in 26 other countries.

The society says Taoist Tai Chi is a slow, gentle but rigorous series of movements which work on the whole body and mind.

It claims the medical research shows good evidence that tai chi can boost immune function, help control the symptoms of conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and fibromyalgia, reduce the risk of falls, improve cardiovascular function, and improve mood and cognitive function.  

More at taoisttaichi.org/50Australia

