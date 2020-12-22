Tara speaks up for the ‘power of youth’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SHE may only be 24-years-old but when Tara McClelland talks, people listen.

And as the 2021 ACT Young Australian of the Year, Ms McClelland will be using her achievement to make sure young people have a voice.

“I feel that, as a society, we undervalue the power of youth and I really want to change that,” she says.

“Our voice is just as important, just as loud and deserves to be heard.

“We are in a time where the future is uncertain, we’ve had a global pandemic and we are facing a climate catastrophe; why are we not listening to young people? Young people have incredible knowledge, insight and ideas we need to give them a seat at the table.”

As a Salvation Army youth worker, Ms McClelland works with 16-25 year-olds experiencing, or at risk of being homeless.

“These people are going through some really tough situations but they are always so optimistic and hopeful that tomorrow will be better,” she says.

“Often when a young person is homeless it’s not their fault, it’s usually external factors that have contributed and they just need someone to give them hope, to walk with them, to tell them it’s going to be okay and help them on their journey.”

With one in four young Australians experiencing a mental health condition, Ms McClelland is particularly passionate about speaking out on the issue.

“Mental health has always been prevalent, it’s just not been spoken about until recently, and that’s a positive thing,” she says.

“This generation of young people are facing some unimaginable changes; no-one saw this unprecedented global pandemic coming, we are facing a climate emergency and it’s making young people anxious and nervous. “Breaking into the housing market is hard, then there’s stress related to jobs and education; this year has affected so many people but particularly the youth who are still developing.

“It’s really important we have the support in place to help people through their struggles.”

It’s not only Ms McClelland’s work with the Salvos that won her a nomination for the award, but also for her volunteer roles with the Canberra Youth Theatre and Headspace.

She has also assisted the Children and Young People Commissioner’s office, which is part of the ACT Human Rights Commission, with their work on family violence.

“Family violence is definitely affecting young people in the ACT,” she says.

“It’s a prevalent issue and often it can lead to homelessness so it was really good to work on a project that was youth friendly and will hopefully make some positive changes in that space.”

Helping others is in McClelland’s DNA.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and help out,” she says.

“I was dedicated at the Salvation Army as a baby and then many years later I did a university placement with the Salvos in Brisbane and I just loved it, I love what the organisation stands for and I knew at that moment that this work was what I wanted to do.”

Over the years her contributions have been recognised with a commendation for a 2019 YOGIE Award and a nomination for 2020 Young Canberra Citizen of the Year.

Ms McClelland’s role as ACT Young Australian of the year kicks off in January, with an invitation to the 2021 Australian of the Year awards.

Like other Young Australians of the Year from each state and territory, she is in the running to be named 2021 Young Australian of the Year.

“You don’t do this work to win awards,” she says.

“It’s a huge shock to win but such an honour, I really want to use this platform to do good.”