Tattooed man touches two boys in Giralang

Police have released two face-fit images describing the offender by each of the victims.

A MAN with a “crown style” tattoo on his left bicep allegedly approached to young boys and touched their “upper body” near a primary school and child care centre in Giralang. 

ACT police are now calling for witnesses after the two boys were approached by the man at about 12.40pm on March 18 on Atalumba Close.

It’s alleged the man was walking between the primary school and the child care centre when he touched the children on their upper body. The children ran back to school and the man fled the area on foot.

He is described as Caucasian with short black hair and about 30 years old. He was wearing a black jumper with the hood up, blue shorts and running shorts and running shoes. Both boys described a crown style tattoo on his left bicep.

Police say neither child was injured during the incident.

Anyone who may have information (including CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area) that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6510881.

