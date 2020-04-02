Taxi drivers eligible for a one-off payment

TAXI drivers who lease their taxi plates from private owners will get a one-off payment of up to $5000, according to Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

He says this measure provides the same level of support to taxi drivers and plate owners who lease government issued plates.

This announcement, made by Mr Barr today (April 2), is part of an “economic survival” support package.

Mr Barr says support to help sectors reduce costs will also be a new part of this package, and the ACT government will be providing immediate cash for clubs who want to surrender gaming machine authorisations, to enable the sector to keep as many staff employed as possible.

As for the construction industry, while it’s continuing to operate under physical distancing requirements, there may be impacts to the financial viability of construction businesses in the weeks and months ahead, according to Mr Barr.

“To protect as many jobs as possible in the industry, the ACT government is enabling businesses in the construction sector to access interest free payroll tax deferrals for six months,” he says.

Off-licence small businesses will receive a 12 month waiver of the liquor licencing fees from April 1, too, he says.

