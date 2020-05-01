Teen faces 17 charges after wild ride in alleged stolen cars

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following a police operation in Cook yesterday (April 30).

Since April 18, the man has been suspected of being involved in several burglaries, stealing vehicles and engaging in dangerous driving, resulting in numerous collisions.

Attempts to locate and arrest the man resulted in him intentionally colliding with three police vehicles, causing substantial damage.

A co-ordinated police operation received information indicating he was travelling in several stolen motor vehicles over the period, most recently a Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Hilux.

About 8.30am yesterday the man was sighted in a stolen Toyota Hilux and when attempts were made to apprehend him, he drove at approaching police members and fled the scene.

Further investigations led police to the stolen Mitsubishi Outlander being located in a unit complex in Cook.

About 3.40pm yesterday, the man was seen walking toward the stolen vehicle and he was apprehended after a short chase.

A large hunting knife and ammunition was seized, along with several items suspected as being stolen. Both vehicles were recovered and were seized for forensic examination.

Enquiries are continuing into his involvement in other burglaries and stolen vehicle offences.

The man is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with 17 offences including burglary, theft, possession of a knife, possession of ammunition, fail to stop for police, damage to Commonwealth property, dangerous driving offences and escape custody. Bail will be opposed.