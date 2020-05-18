Ten person limit includes kids, says Dr Coleman

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

THERE seemed to be some confusion over the weekend around the 10 limit rule at cafes and restaurants, and ACT police went out on a number of occasions to tell people that the limit includes children, too. 

ACT chief medical officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says it’s 10 people including children, toddler and babies, and she says people are still required to practice physical distancing when eating out as well.

These comments come after ACT Health again recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, keeping Canberra’s active-free streak ongoing.

Dr Coleman says: “I know the community is eager to return to their favourite cafes and restaurants but it’s important to remember that this is not over.”

“I remind the community that our current 10-person limit for patrons dining at cafes and restaurants came into effect over the weekend,” she says.

“As a community, we’re adjusting to the new way of life where physical distancing, social gathering limits and good hygiene are the new normal and I understand this shift in mindset can take time.

“Remember, just because restrictions have eased it doesn’t mean our responsibilities have.

“If you are unwell please stay at home. If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or a cough, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites.

“In addition, people who have sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite may be eligible for COVID-19 testing, after assessment by a health professional.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 14,183, with 232 test results received in the past 24 hours.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleJury trials to resume in the ACT
Next articleMissing teen found safe after 10 days
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply