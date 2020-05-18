Ten person limit includes kids, says Dr Coleman

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE seemed to be some confusion over the weekend around the 10 limit rule at cafes and restaurants, and ACT police went out on a number of occasions to tell people that the limit includes children, too.

ACT chief medical officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says it’s 10 people including children, toddler and babies, and she says people are still required to practice physical distancing when eating out as well.

These comments come after ACT Health again recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, keeping Canberra’s active-free streak ongoing.

Dr Coleman says: “I know the community is eager to return to their favourite cafes and restaurants but it’s important to remember that this is not over.”

“I remind the community that our current 10-person limit for patrons dining at cafes and restaurants came into effect over the weekend,” she says.

“As a community, we’re adjusting to the new way of life where physical distancing, social gathering limits and good hygiene are the new normal and I understand this shift in mindset can take time.

“Remember, just because restrictions have eased it doesn’t mean our responsibilities have.

“If you are unwell please stay at home. If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or a cough, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites.

“In addition, people who have sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite may be eligible for COVID-19 testing, after assessment by a health professional.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 14,183, with 232 test results received in the past 24 hours.