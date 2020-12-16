Terry gets a special mention for his community service

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIRTY-EIGHT members from ACT Rural Fire Service and Parks and Conservation Service were recognised at a ceremony today (December 16) for their long service, and of them, one firefighter got a special mention.

Jerrabomberra Rural Fire Brigade member Terry Dwyer was recognised with a Long Service Medal after serving the community for more than 20 years.

He was one of four members at the ceremony who has served for more than two decades, and his time, combined with the other members acknowledged for their long service, makes up 335 years, said Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman, at the virtual ceremony held this afternoon.

“The Long Service Medal is an important chance to acknowledge the dedication of staff and volunteers who serve the community and come to our aid in times of crisis,” he said.

ACT Emergency Services Agency (ACTESA) commissioner Georgeina Whelan said the members should be extremely proud of what they have achieved over the years before giving a special mention to Mr Dwyer.

Mr Dwyer joined his local SES at age 29 when he was living in Curtin, and from there has worked with emergency services for more than 20 years.

As a member of the Jerrabomberra Rural Fire Brigade, he has served in numerous roles including brigade deputy captain, occupational health and safety officer and remote area firefighting team (RAFT) coordinator.

“You see current events on TV, things like emergencies, and I was just inspired to help. I took a liking to being able to do that straight away,” Mr Dwyer said.

Over the 20 years he has attended some major emergencies, including the 2001 Christmas Day fires around Sydney, the 2003 Canberra bush fires and more recently the “black summer” of 2019/20, where he was deployed in Port Macquarie.

“It can be a mix of feelings working as a firefighter,” he said.

“You can be called up on short notice, have to go away from your family for days at a time, you can be in places you’re not familiar with, but the people you get to work with are very professional, and through the challenges there’s a really great sense of camaraderie that’s there.”

Among his assistance with many local incidents, Mr Dwyer has also been deployed to both Victoria and Tasmania in his career as well.

Currently living in Gilmore, he’s been a Canberra resident for 26 years now and believes it’s been a privilege to have served his community

“20 years has come and gone so quick. It’s hard work, it can be a bit tough to balance with normal life at times but it’s a great experience to get to do what I do.”

Honoured and humbled to have been awarded with his long service medal, he encourages people to volunteer with their local RFS.

“Ultimately it’s a great opportunity,” he said.

“I’d recommend being a firefighter to anyone.”

The ceremony also saw members recognised as part of the chief officer awards which included commendation for exemplary service, unit citation for exemplary service and commendation for diligent service.

“Today we also thank the families, friends and employers of our medal recipients, we understand that behind our personnel is a whole team of people supporting them,” said ACT Rural Fire Service acting chief officer Rohan Scott.