Test teachers and get kids back to school, says Belco Bill

Former education minister Bill Stefaniak… test the teachers, then back to school. Photo: Holly Treadaway

THE ACT government should heed the PM’s call and that of the medical experts and allow ACT schools to resume as soon as possible, says former ACT education minister Bill Stefaniak.

“However, just to make doubly sure, I would go one step further to alleviate any fears teachers may have,” says Mr Stefaniak, a Belco Party candidate for the October ACT election.

“We should test all teachers and school staff before they return to school. That way teachers, other staff and parents can all be assured it is safe to return. We have an excellent testing regime in the ACT.

“The chief medical officer has consistently said schools should have never closed as students were never really at risk. He is an expert and the AEU [Australian Education Union] are not. All doctors I have talked to, are on the same wavelength as the CMO on this one.

“The PM is also spot on when he says there is no problem in the playground or classroom. The issue is potential transmission in the staff room, or other areas where adults congregate. If teachers, other staff and parents obey the sensible social distancing rules between themselves then there should be no problem. We are all doing this every day.”