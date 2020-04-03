Tests will ‘randomly’ select people for virus

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM Monday (April 6), ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman says a random selection of people who would not normally meet the criteria for coronavirus testing will now be tested at the Weston Creek Walk-in-Centre and at the drive-through testing station at EPIC.

She says the expansion of testing is a response to the reducing demand for testing from overseas travellers and close contacts of confirmed cases.

“We are actively looking for evidence of community transmission in Canberra,” Dr Coleman says.

“Given the recent drop in demand for testing from returned travellers and close contacts of already confirmed cases we are now able to expand our surveillance.

“We have already been watching closely the test results from members of the community who have no history of overseas travel or contact with known confirmed cases. This includes tests of symptomatic healthcare and aged-care workers, as well as people who live and work in high-risk settings.

“Given we have not seen community transmission in these groups we are confident that the physical distancing and increased hygiene measures are helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

“This increased surveillance will help us gain an even better insight into the effectiveness of our efforts to flatten the curve.”