The Canberra suburbs at risk of large hail

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of the possibility of large hailstones in parts of the ACT.
Hailstones, damaging winds and a severe thunderstorm warning is predicted for the areas of Belconnen, Civic, Hall, Gungahlin, Canberra Airport, Queanbeyan, south Canberra, Weston Creek and Woden Valley.
The ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) advises that people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around their house, yard and balcony, and stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors.