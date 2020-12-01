The Canberra suburbs at risk of large hail

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of the possibility of large hailstones in parts of the ACT. 

Hailstones, damaging winds and a severe thunderstorm warning is predicted for the areas of Belconnen, Civic, Hall, Gungahlin, Canberra Airport, Queanbeyan, south Canberra, Weston Creek and Woden Valley.

The ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) advises that people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around their house, yard and balcony, and stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNew publications support vulnerable Canberrans
Next articleMore Australians are learning to live with cancer
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply