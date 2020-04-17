The time is right for a building boom

THE time is right for a building boom, with infrastructure spending needing to be a key part of Australia’s response to COVID-19, says an ANU expert.

ANU associate professor Sara Bice.

While there must be a focus on construction workers’ health, associate professor of the ANU’s Crawford School of Public Policy, Sara Bice, says governments should not slow down on infrastructure and believes empty business districts may present an opportunity to ramp up delivery on big infrastructure projects.

“In recent years, an estimated $30 billion in infrastructure investment has been lost due to project delays, cancellations, or mothballing caused partly by community opposition,” she said.

“While much of Australia’s economy is hibernating, governments have a chance to kill two birds with one stone.

“They can reduce the impacts of project delivery on urban businesses while also reducing the likelihood of costly opposition for projects.”

According to Ms Bice, policymakers should be asking important questions about current infrastructure projects – for example, can work in high traffic areas be accelerated or completed within the next six months?

“There are opportunities now to be clever and agile in the way projects are sequenced and delivered,” she said.

“This might require rapid community engagement to understand people’s new working arrangements and the rescheduling of specific projects.

“Work with government departments and private sector partners to look at the schedules of all major infrastructure projects should begin now.”

Ms Bice said the response to the pandemic presents an opportunity to put Australian businesses and workers at the centre of this effort, reducing impact while possibly accelerating project delivery.

“So far, economic packages have rightly focused on things like health funding, job seeker payments, business subsidies and welfare,” she said.

“But past crises demonstrate the importance of Australia’s infrastructure sector to national stimulus. It’s critical that Australia maintains a focus on project delivery, perhaps even considering an increase in spending before economic recovery begins.”

She said it is absolutely critical, however, that any potential infrastructure gains must not come at the expense of construction workers’ health.

“The work and advice of health professionals, government, and relevant unions will be essential to ensuring that any infrastructure delivery proceeds only where it is safe to do so,” she said.

“Wherever it is possible however, governments and policymakers must make it a priority, throughout and despite this crisis.”

