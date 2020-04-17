Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE time is right for a building boom, with infrastructure spending needing to be a key part of Australia’s response to COVID-19, says an ANU expert.

While there must be a focus on construction workers’ health, associate professor of the ANU’s Crawford School of Public Policy, Sara Bice, says governments should not slow down on infrastructure and believes empty business districts may present an opportunity to ramp up delivery on big infrastructure projects.

“In recent years, an estimated $30 billion in infrastructure investment has been lost due to project delays, cancellations, or mothballing caused partly by community opposition,” she said.

“While much of Australia’s economy is hibernating, governments have a chance to kill two birds with one stone.