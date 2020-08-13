There’s a lot to love about historic inner south

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post “CityNews” meets professionals based in the inner south who love their work as much as the area.

LOCATED south of Canberra’s city centre, the inner south is one of the oldest parts of the ACT. Today, its age and historic charm has found its way into the hearts of residents and businesses alike, with many businesses passionate about the inner south suburbs they work in. Here are some of them…

Agency gives property management the love it deserves

WITH a love for property management and a knack for keeping both tenants and landlords happy, Little Bird Properties provides knowledgeable, trusted advice to its clients, says director Heidi Russell.

Having started the boutique agency in November 2016, after leaving a larger local real estate company, Heidi says she saw a need for an agency focusing on property management.

“I wanted to attract top-quality staff who are experts in this field, rather than seeing property management as a stepping stone to other areas of real estate,” she says.

“It means that my goals for the business align closely with property owners’ goals for theirs. We have dedicated staff with a low turnover rate and we give property management the love it deserves.”

Heidi has 18 years’ experience in the industry and says she knows how to help guide property owners through the ins and outs of renting property and maximising their return.

She says it’s just as important to look after tenants by providing excellent service and responsiveness, and showing properties at a time that suits them.

Little Bird Properties also works with a range of trusted suppliers and like-minded business owners that can provide complementary services such as tradespeople, mortgage brokers, expert salespeople, tax depreciation specialists and accountants.

“We all love what we do and no day is the same,” says business manager Sharon Dei Rocini.

“Our customer service is excellent and we do what we say we’re going to do. We’re also proactive, which sets us ahead.”

Little Bird Properties, 4/16 Bougainville Street, Griffith. Email heidi@littlebirdproperties.com.au, call 6153 3173 or visit littlebirdproperties.com.au

Two stores showcase quirky, local goods

LOCATED centrally at Kingston Foreshore, Prohibition: The Bottle Shop and Kingston Corner Store, showcases locally made products and a carefully curated selection of quirky, hard-to-get items, says owners Paul and Michelle Cains.

The husband and wife team say both stores offer a range of mainstream products as well.

As for the unique items, Michelle says the collection at Prohibition: The Bottle Shop features the work of the local brewers, distillers and winemakers.

“There is also an always evolving range of craft beers [and] spirits from small distilleries and artisan wineries,” she says.

Kingston Corner Store has a range of quality household essentials, as well as a selection of gourmet items such as prepared meals, cheeses and small goods.

“We have locally-made chocolate, fudge, honey, oils, vinegars, jams, chutneys [and] candles,” says Michelle.

Both businesses, she says, have adapted to the challenges of COVID-19, with local delivery and a contactless option available.

Prohibition: The Bottle Shop has partnered with key brands to continue to offer its popular, Facebook live “master classes” and Michelle says their virtual gin and whisky tastings have proved popular, too.

“We are working on launching an online wine and cheese tasting, all from the comfort of your own home – follow us on Facebook for more information,” says Michelle.

Prohibition: The Bottle Shop, 148 Eastlake Parade. Call 6295 0864. Kingston Corner Store, 6/81 Giles Street. Call 6260 8102.

Clinic welcomes ‘ground-breaking’ treatments

A FAMILY-run boutique medical aesthetic and weight loss clinic in Manuka is excited to welcome two “ground-breaking” treatments, says Suzie Heath, who founded Total Body Contouring with her daughter, Danielle.

With more than 40 years of experience in the industry, Suzie says their clinic is best known for the popular and innovative “Cooltech” fat cell freezing treatments as well as cellulite reduction treatments using “VelaShape 111” technology.

Now, she’s excited to welcome two new ground-breaking treatments called the TESLAFormer and TESLAChair.

“The TESLAFormer and TESLAChair use functional magnetic stimulation to stimulate muscle contraction which is much higher than what typically the body can achieve through exercise,” says Suzie.

“The TESLAFormer strengthens muscles such as glutes, abdomen and arms by providing a pulsed magnetic field on the target site and can help people who are recovering from injury and might have lost muscle strength.

“It makes you feel fantastic and can turn you into a muscle machine.”

The TESLAChair uses the same technology, but was specifically developed to help treat weakened pelvic floor muscles and urinary incontinence.

“It’s like taking your pelvic floor to the gym,” says Suzie.

By sitting in the chair for a painless and non-invasive 30-minute session, Suzie says males and females can benefit from an improved sex life due to the increase in blood flow.

Total Body Contouring, 3/22 Franklin Street, Griffith. Call 6239 7347 or visit totalbodycontouring.com.au

Statistics show it’s a ‘strong’ time to sell

THERE’S a misconception at the moment that house prices are falling but it’s not the case, according to residential salesperson and property manager at Purnell Citywide Real Estate, Nick Purnell.

“If anything, house prices have gone up,” Nick says.

“Recent statistics from Allhomes showed an increase of 9.3 per cent, which is a really strong figure.

“Sellers may be thinking it’s not a good time to put their homes on the market and that they’ll get less for their properties, but as the supply side drops off the demand is increasing.”

Nick says the low supply of homes means prices are high, with strong auction results and suburb records being achieved.

“There’s particularly high demand from first time buyers, so there’s no better time to sell,” he says.

Government incentives are helping to keep the market moving too, Nick says, including the federal government renovation and building grants.

“There are buyers that may be waiting in the wings for a potential opportunity to arise but now is the right time to sell,” he says.

Nick, who was named “Agent of the Year for Kingston and Griffith” through Rate My Agent in January, says Purnell Citywide Real Estate has a good handle on the inner south of Canberra, with 23 properties sold in Kingston in the past 12 months.

Purnell Citywide Real Estate, 44 Giles Street, Kingston. Email nicholas@purnellcitywide.com.au, call 0401 043142 or visit purnellcitywide.com.au

‘Popular’ Pilates classes continue online

PILATES can be done any time and from anywhere, with the support of expert online instructors, says Pilates Canberra owner Lanette Gavran.

Once COVID-19 hit, Lanette acted fast and within four days had adapted classes to an online format.

Pilates Canberra at Hale Health Spa is now open again to restricted numbers, private or duet classes, though Lanette says they will continue with online instruction as it has been so popular.

“We had to completely close all our in-person classes and instead offered one-on-one support in real time, Zoom classes for groups and pre-recorded classes that people could do in their own time,” she says.

“We’ve found that it’s more convenient for many people, who are busy with work and families, or immunocompromised, and prefer to be able to do their class from home.”

With experienced instructors, who are able to watch students very closely and correct them online, Lanette says it’s been successful and she intends to continue.

“It was in the back of my mind to offer classes online at some point but it all happened sooner than I thought it would,” she says.

“We do general strength and conditioning, as well as injury rehabilitation, and while some people have complex needs and specific conditions, it’s working out really well.”

Pilates training can also help improve flexibility and balance, and Lanette says mat work classes are just as worthy as using the equipment, for people who aren’t able to return to the studio yet.

“We have always had a significant focus on a high standard of hygiene and are following all protocols to create a COVID-safe and spotlessly clean space,” she says.

Pilates Canberra, 14 Macquarie Street, Barton. Call 0412 022917, email barton@pilatescanberra.com.au or visit pilatescanberra.com.au