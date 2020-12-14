There’s no holiday for bushfires, warns fire chief

Rohan Scott… “While a lot of bushland was burnt during the ‘black summer’, there is still a risk of fires, particularly grass fires this season.”

CANBERRANS travelling interstate this holiday period are being urged to check if their vacation spot is a high-risk bushfire area.

Georgeina Whelan

If it is, the ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, says people should check relevant emergency service websites in the state or territory they’re in for regular updates.

“Travellers should review their survival plan for the area they will be staying in and you should know what you will do if threatened by an emergency, such as a bushfire,” she says.

Ms Whelan also wants people to ask: “How will you leave the area quickly, are you travelling with important supplies such as water in the car, do you know where to receive emergency information?”

While the community is encouraged to enjoy the holidays, bushfires won’t be taking a break, and ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) acting chief officer Rohan Scott also urges people to think about potential risks, saying anyone camping, driving, or planning to light a cooking fire should be extra careful as a small fire can quickly escalate into a major incident in hot and windy conditions.

“While a lot of bushland was burnt during the ‘black summer’, there is still a risk of fires, particularly grass fires this season,” Mr Scott says.

 

 

