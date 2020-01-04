Thick smoke settles in for ‘coming days’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA woke to a thick acrid smoke this morning as heavy bushfire smoke from NSW settled in for what Emergency Services described as “the coming days”.

The ESA says the early orange light that could be seen across the territory was caused by sunlight coming through heavy smoke particles and not caused by an nearby fire activity.

There are currently no grass or bushfires in the ACT, and no homes are threatened by fires burning in NSW.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency Incident Management Team will continue to monitor fire activity across our region and keep our community well informed.

However last night (January 4), firefighters were called to two small grass fires, one on Kent Street, Deakin, the other near the Woden Cemetery.

Both fires were extinguished quickly and the causes will be investigated.