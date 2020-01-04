Thick smoke settles in for ‘coming days’

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Eerie glow of the heavy smoke shrouding the arboretum this morning (January 5).

CANBERRA woke to a thick acrid smoke this morning as heavy bushfire smoke from NSW settled in for what Emergency Services described as “the coming days”.

The ESA says the early orange light that could be seen across the territory was caused by sunlight coming through heavy smoke particles and not caused by an nearby fire activity.

There are currently no grass or bushfires in the ACT, and no homes are threatened by fires burning in NSW.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency Incident Management Team will continue to monitor fire activity across our region and keep our community well informed.

However last night (January 4), firefighters were called to two small grass fires, one on Kent Street, Deakin, the other near the Woden Cemetery.

Both fires were extinguished quickly and the causes will be investigated.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBe prudent, electricity supply under pressure
Next article‘Hazardous’ readings for ACT air
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply