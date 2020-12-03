Thirteen year olds go on joy ride with stolen car

TWO 13-year-old boys stole a car from a Rivett home and took it on an “erratic” joy ride early this morning (December 4). 

Police saw the car, a silver-coloured Ford Focus, being driven erratically on Alinga Street, Civic, at about 2.10am.

The car was driven into the Civic Bus Interchange, where police directed the driver to stop but the driver, one of the boys, drove away, at speed, through a red light.

At about 2.20am, police say they observed the car travelling at 150km/h in a 90km/h zone, and the driver again failed to stop when directed. A short time later police were able to stop the vehicle and arrested the two boys, one of which was on bail.

Police then found that the car had been stolen from a residence in Rivett earlier in the night, and the owner was unaware it had been stolen.

Both boys will appear in the ACT Children’s Court charged in relation to the burglary and subsequent driving offences.

