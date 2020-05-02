Three days in and Canberra’s still clear of coronavirus

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH more than 9000 negative tests completed, ACT Health is reporting there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to record. This is the third consecutive day of there being no active cases in the ACT.

ACT’s total remains at 106 including 103 full recoveries and three deaths.

The ACT government yesterday eased some restrictions on the community:

Household visits

Gatherings inside the family home have been relaxed to allow one household to visit another, as long as there are no other visitors present. Physical distancing measures of one person per four square metres must be observed.

Where visitors do not come from the same household, the limit on visitors remains at two people.

Travel

Restrictions on travel in NSW have been eased. Two adults and any dependent children can leave the ACT to visit friends and family in NSW, for the purposes of providing care and support. It is important that Canberrans follow the regulations of NSW when they visit and adhere to physical distancing and good hand and cough hygiene.

More here.

Shopping

Canberrans can now leave their households for non-essential shopping such as for retail and electronics.

Stores must put in place measures to ensure staff and customers maintain physical distancing by keeping 1.5 metres between themselves and other people, and all stores must adhere the one person per 4 square metre rule.