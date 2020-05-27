Three men break into Garran unit garage 

THREE men, one of which had drugs worth more than $5000, allegedly broke into a Garran unit complex early this morning (May 27).

Police found the men there at about 3.35am after reports that the garage area had been broken into by three men behaving suspiciously.

One of the men was allegedly found in possession of methylamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $5000. He will face charges of aggravated burglary, going equipped for theft, property damage and trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis.

Another man will face charges of aggravated burglary, going equipped for theft and two counts of property damage.

The last man will face charges of aggravated burglary, going equipped for theft and two counts of property damage

They will all appear in the ACT Magistrates Court.

As part of the “Outsmart the Offender” campaign, police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity by calling ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 if they believe a crime is in progress, or 000 in an emergency.

