Three more charged after skate park murder

THREE more people have been charged following the murder of an 18-year-old at a Weston skate park in September.

A 16-year-old had already been charged with murder in late October, about a month after the 18-year-old was stabbed and killed at the skate park on Dillon Close, at about 1am, on September 27.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but police don’t say if it was same 16-year-old that was charged with murder.

Police have since alleged that earlier in the evening numerous young people sent threats online, and later became involved in the fight.

An 18-year-old will face the ACT Children’s Court tomorrow charged with affray (he was a juvenile at the time of the incident), and an 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with affray and assault.

Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said police allege everyone was involved in aggressive and threatening behaviour.

“Our investigation of what happened that night has resulted in a 16-year-old being charged with murder and we will continue to act on the available evidence to charge anyone who engaged in criminal behaviour that night,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing and ACT Policing Criminal Investigations detectives anticipate further arrests.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6638633.