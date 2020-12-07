Tips to keep the home safe from fires

ACT Fire & Rescue is calling on the community to be mindful of fire safety ahead of the holiday season. 

Unattended cooking, unsafe candles, cigarette use, and faulty or non-compliant electrical equipment result in numerous house fires each year, according to ACT Fire and Rescue acting chief officer Glenn Brewer, who is sharing some fire safety tips.

“By following a few seasonal safety tips, we can help ensure your homes are fire free, and everyone can safely enjoy the season,” Mr Brewer said.

Mr Brewer’s tips for staying fire safe this holiday season:

  • Never overload power boards
  • Safely dispose of any Christmas decorations that might be unsafe or get them assessed by a licensed electrical contractor
  • Lights should always be turned off before going to bed or leaving the house
  • All candles should be blown out before leaving the room
  • Not allowing smoking in the home is the safest way to prevent cigarette-related fires. Any smoker who is drinking alcohol or may smoke in bed is particularly risky
  • Cooking shouldn’t be left unattended and the stove turned off if it is necessary to leave
  • The base of a fresh Christmas tree should be kept in water at all times to prevent it drying out too quickly
  • Check all smoking alarms are working correctly
  • Ensure a home fire escape plan is well rehearsed with everyone in the house, including two ways to get out of the home

For information and tips on how to be emergency ready this season visit esa.act.gov.au

