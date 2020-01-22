Pialligo fire downgraded but still ‘out of control’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN OUT-of-control bushfire, moving in an easterly direction from the Pialligo Redwood Forest is approaching the suburbs of Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan and, according to an earlier concern of the Emergency Services Agency, posed a threat to all lives directly in its path.

The 84-hectare fire has been downgraded from “emergency” to “watch and act” but is still listed as “out of control”. Smoke plumes could be seen from as far away as Bungendore.

Pialligo Avenue is closed from Scherger Drive to Oaks Estate Road. The Queanbeyan Railway Line has been closed. Railway Road at Oaks Estate and Railway Street at Norse Road is closed. The community is asked to avoid the area.

Earlier, the ESA had declared an “emergency” warning and advised residents it was too late to leave and that they were in danger and needed to seek immediate shelter as the fire approached.

“People in streets north of Uriarra Road should leave now towards David Campese Oval if safe to do so,” the ESA said.

“Fire crews may not be able to protect you and your property. Do not expect a firefighter at your door: seek shelter now”.