Pialligo fire downgraded but still ‘out of control’

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The Pialligo Redwood Forest fire seen from Queanbeyan.

AN OUT-of-control bushfire, moving in an easterly direction from the Pialligo Redwood Forest is approaching the suburbs of Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan and, according to an earlier concern of the Emergency Services Agency, posed a threat to all lives directly in its path.

The 84-hectare fire has been downgraded from “emergency” to “watch and act” but is still listed as “out of control”. Smoke plumes could be seen from as far away as Bungendore.

Pialligo Avenue is closed from Scherger Drive to Oaks Estate Road. The Queanbeyan Railway Line has been closed. Railway Road at Oaks Estate and Railway Street at Norse Road is closed. The community is asked to avoid the area.

Earlier, the ESA had declared an “emergency” warning and advised residents it was too late to leave and that they were in danger and needed to seek immediate shelter as the fire approached.

“People in streets north of Uriarra Road should leave now towards David Campese Oval if safe to do so,” the ESA said.

“Fire crews may not be able to protect you and your property. Do not expect a firefighter at your door: seek shelter now”.

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTotal fire plan declared for tomorrow
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply