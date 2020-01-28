Too late to leave Tharwa, seek shelter, says the ESA

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFFIRMING its “emergency” rating for the out-of-control Orroral Valley Fire, the ESA late this afternoon has advised anyone in Tharwa that it is now too late to leave and to seek shelter immediately, saying “the fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path”.

Helicopters and large air tankers are water-bombing, establishing containment lines and undertaking aerial surveillance as firefighters below prepare for property protection.

At present the 4646-hectare fire is travelling in a north-east and easterly direction towards Boboyan Road, Apollo Road, Top Naas Road and Tharwa Village. The fire is out of control.

While there is currently no threat to properties in Canberra suburbs, residents of Banks, Conder, Gordon and Calwell have been told to monitor the situation and stay up to date.

“Activate your Bushfire Survival Plan if you have one,” the agency says.