Top cop warns speedsters ahead of long weekend

ACT police chief Ray Johnson is warning the community not to become “complacent” to COVID-19 measures as the Anzac Day weekend looms.

“We will have a strong presence on our roads where we continue to see, with less cars on the road, people putting everyone’s safety at risk speeding at higher ranges.

“We will also be out in our community, participating in compliance checks with government agencies and responding to other COVID-19 reports as needed.”

ACT police have received more than 740 reports of COVID-19 related incidents, but are yet to issue an infringement notice.

In reminding the community that threats involving COVID-19 and spitting or coughing on emergency workers could end in serious penalties, including jail, police say “several” people have been charged with criminal offences for behaviour that has links with COVID-19 but not related to the health directions.

Police list two men having faced the ACT Magistrates Court charged with acting to cause public alarm and a woman has also faced court charged with assault after coughing in a police officer’s face and claiming to have COVID-19 when being arrested for another matter on the weekend.

Chief police officer Ray Johnson said the incident was “serious and concerning”.

“Alarmingly, there has been a notable change in people’s behaviour in recent weeks to use the seriousness of COVID-19 to threaten and scare people about their safety,” he said.

“This callous behaviour will not be tolerated, and I would like to remind the public that coughing and spitting on ACT Policing officers or anyone is considered an assault. Assault is a criminal charge with serious penalties including jail time.

“Coughing and spitting on someone is disgusting at all times, and in the COVID-19 environment there is additional risk to safety.”

To make a report of non-compliance of the public health directions with referrals to ACT Health Protection Services, ACT Policing or Access Canberra Fair Trading, call 6207 7244 (8am-8pm, seven days a week) or online.