Travellers’ covid ban to the ACT extended until January 6

RESTRICTIONS for travellers coming from Greater Sydney including the northern beaches, Central Coast and Wollongong to Canberra have been extended by a further week.

A sudden breakout from a household contact of Wollongong women on Tuesday evening (December 29) reaffirmed the current ACT Public Health direction until January 6.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said: “Even though the number of new cases notified daily by NSW linked to the northern beaches’ outbreak have decreased over the Christmas period, we unfortunately have continued to see new exposure locations and community transmission occurring outside of the Northern Beaches LGA, which continues to pose a risk to the ACT community.”

Non-Canberra residents, who have visited the banned areas are not permitted to enter the ACT.

Returning residents must notify ACT Health of their intention to travel home, via its online declaration form, and enter quarantine for 14 days.

There are currently around 160 public locations that COVID-19 cases have visited while infectious in NSW, with more than half of these occurring outside Sydney’s northern beaches cluster, including nearby Wollongong.

There are additionally nearly 50 public transport routes identified as possible exposure locations in various parts of Sydney.

“Given the gatherings of families and friends we see at this time of year, there are also other potential opportunities where transmission may have occurred in private residences or functions across Greater Sydney over the Christmas period,” Dr Coleman said.

“As a result, we have determined that we need to maintain current requirements for the New Year period, acknowledging the high level of people movement and socialising that normally occurs over this period.”

Canberrans are also reminded not to consider travelling to Greater Sydney, but also any other COVID-19 affected area, and to reconsider travel to NSW more broadly at this time.

ACT Health will provide a further update on January 5 on the status of travel restrictions.

“We are keeping a close watch on what is happening in NSW, but the situation can change quickly,” Dr Coleman said.

“We know the outbreak in NSW has already affected many holiday plans, but with new affected locations being identified daily, people are advised to reconsider their need to travel at this time.”

For further information on travel restrictions to the ACT from NSW, and to access the online declaration, visit the ACT COVID-19 website.