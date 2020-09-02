Trusted lawyers get the best results for clients

Share Canberra's trusted news:

This week “CityNews” speaks with some of these local lawyers who share a common interest in getting the best results for clients. This is a sponsored post.

WHEN things go awry and legal services are needed, people want to find a lawyer they can trust to get them through what is often a difficult and emotional time.

Whether it’s criminal law, commercial law, property law, family law, wills and estates law or personal injury law, the ACT is full of trusted and leading lawyers to help them overcome any legal matters.

This week “CityNews” speaks with some of these local lawyers who, no matter what their area of law is, share a common interest in getting the best results for clients.

Two-man practice grows into an experienced team

FROM humble beginnings as a suburban two-man practice, Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators has grown over its 32 years, but continues to provide a friendly service, says Ken Hubert, who started the practice with the now retired Geoff Capon.

Best-known as a family lawyer, but experienced in all areas of law, Ken says the practice is now very much a team.

“We have specialist lawyers in commercial, property and estate law and by working as a team, it allows us to offer so much more than I could have by myself,” says Ken.

“We’re friendly, approachable and, as a team, we each work in areas that complement each other.”

There’s not much that Ken hasn’t seen or experienced, practising primarily in family law, civil law and criminal law.

He served on the professional standards committee of the ACT Law Society for many years as well as the ACT Law Council’s Access to Justice Committee. Over the years, Ken has also dedicated a lot of time to Legal Aid work in the Children’s and Family Court.

As an accredited family dispute resolution provider and mediator, Ken says his approach is to find what is important to each party and work out a mix that deals with that.

“You can argue about your rights and entitlements, but at the end of the day, what’s most important to each party?” he says.

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

Confident market keeps legal team busy

THE experienced team at WMG Legal has seen a recent and significant increase in their property conveyancing services, says its director and solicitor Chris Malfone.

He says government incentives have injected confidence in the property market and the WMG team has been busy working with both property developers and home buyers.

Chris, with fellow director and principal solicitor Wayne Warton, offer a range of legal services such as property conveyancing, transactions, commercial matters, wills and estates, work and motor vehicle accident injuries, litigation and dispute resolution, and loan agreements.

They say the firm deals with more property matters on the northside of Canberra and clients can be assured of a smooth, professional experience with WMG Legal.

“Our senior conveyancer, Andrew Cha is soon to become a solicitor and we have a well settled team that have been working together for a number of years,” says Wayne.

“We recently celebrated the opening of our 10,000th file. It speaks to the fact that when people see us, they see experienced lawyers who have been doing the job for a number of years and are sympathetic to guiding people through what can be complex processes.”

WMG Legal, suite 4, 75 Gozzard Street, Gungahlin. Call 6253 9766, email office@wmglegal.com.au or visit wmglegal.com.au

Leading the way in family law

INTENSE emotions that often accompany family law cases can exacerbate already difficult times – whether you’re going through a separation, negotiating a custody arrangement or preparing a prenuptial agreement, says Anna Neilan and Lucy Stramandinoli, of Neilan Stramandinoli Family Law.

Anna says family law disputes among couples or spouses can be especially challenging, particularly when it comes to arrangements for children and financial matters, which is why it’s important to choose lawyers who specialise in family law.

Together, Anna and Lucy have more than 30 years’ experience specialising in family law and last year they welcomed Bridget Madigan to the team, bringing her own experiences in family law, estate law and general practice matters.

“We have experience and expertise in all areas of family law such as parenting arrangements, division of property, entitlements, binding financial agreements and family violence,” says Lucy.

Anna says the firm and its lawyers have been nominated as a leading family law firm for four years running by Doyles Guide, an organisation that recommends law firms based on peer reviews.

“This year, Bridget was nominated as a ‘rising star’ in family law,” says Anna.

“We want to focus on continuing to provide that individual service to the clients. The lawyer you have from the beginning is your lawyer all the way through the process.”

Neilan Stramandinoli Family Law, suite 2, ground floor, 11 London Circuit, Civic. Visit nsfamilylaw.com.au or call 6152 0493.

Problem solver Craig puts clients at ease

WITH a varied background as a fitter and turner, a secondary school teacher and basketball coach, Farrar Gesini Dunn director Craig Painter says he brings extensive life experience to his law practice.

“I enjoy helping people by way of problem solving and my experience comes into that,” Craig says.

“I look at the best way to solve problems, starting with the end result that all parties want, and working backwards from there to make it happen.

“The way I see it, people are coming to me with an issue, and they don’t want anything to add to it.

“I always tell clients to let me worry about things, they are paying me to solve their problems so I want to take their worries off them in that process and put their minds at rest.”

Craig focuses on business law, dispute resolution, conveyancing (buying and selling property), estate planning (drafting wills and power of attorney), and estate administration.

Farrar Gesini Dunn, based in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne, has been in business since 1995 and can help with all issues related to family law, estate planning and wills, business advisory and accounting, and commercial law.

Expertise is the focus of the firm, with an aim to be at the forefront of problem solving and technology to support its clients.

Farrar Gesini Dunn, level 1, 10 Rudd Street, Civic, and 3/18 Bentham Street, Yarralulma. Visit fgd.com.au or email fgd@fgd.com.au

Advising road victims through legislative changes

RECENT changes to the “Road Transport (Third-Party Insurance) Act 2008” has had a huge impact on injured road victims and their ability to pursue their rights, says Maliganis Edwards Johnson (MEJ) partner Craig Edwards.

Craig advises anyone who has been injured in a car accident prior to February 1 this year to come forward as they can still pursue their right to compensation under the previous system, even though they might have been advised differently.

Supporting the Canberra community since 1985, the MEJ team of 16 local lawyers are specialists in litigation and have extensive experience in gaining fair compensation for their clients, says Craig, who has 36 years of legal experience.

“The areas of compensation that we work in include medical negligence, industrial accidents and workplace accidents, public liability, motor vehicle accidents and institutional abuse,” he says.

“The Canberra community is a great one, and we are proud to be based in Canberra and play our part in our society.”

MEJ also supports the community through sponsoring sporting teams, charitable causes, the arts and mentoring law students through their clerkship program, says Craig.

He says MEJ has been around so long that they now act for their previous clients’ children and even their grandchildren.

“This is an indication of the faith our clients have in us and our role in helping them,” he says.

Maliganis Edwards Johnson, 60 Marcus Clarke Street, Civic. Call 6257 2999 or visit mej.com.au

There’s more to estate planning than a will

A WILL alone is not enough when it comes to estate planning, says KJB Law’s estate planning special counsel Kerstin Glomb.

“When addressing estate planning, we need to cover every possible situation and include not just plan A, but plan B and even plan C, if we can,” says Kerstin.

“A proper estate plan should address all aspects of a person’s wealth, including superannuation, jointly owned assets and assets in a company or family trust.

“We also need contingencies for who is nominated as a beneficiary, should any of them no longer be living at the time, and in relation to executors and guardians of minor children, should any of them no longer be living, or should they be unwilling or unable to act.

“I can also help people to prepare their enduring power of attorney, which in my view is a major part of a proper estate plan.

“The person is taking charge in a practical sense and can nominate someone they trust to look after their financial matters, personal care, health care, and medical research matters, should they no longer have the capacity to do so themselves.”

With vast experience in helping clients with parental loans, self-managed super funds and complex estate planning involving blended families, Kerstin is also able to give advice in German succession law.

Kerstin says KJB Law, and its principals, Andrew Freer, Des Moore and Jo Twible, help people with a range of legal affairs, including grant of probate, family law and property law, and review of retirement village contracts.

KJB Law, ground floor, 10 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6281 0999 or visit kjblaw.com.au

Law firm always puts people first

IT’S people first for Meyer Vandenberg, and with a strong focus on supporting its clients, partner and chair Archie Tsirimokos says the firm thrives on its strong relationships with clients, colleagues, local boards and community organisations.

Archie provides a general advisory role, offering high-quality, broad business support, with consideration given to business planning and long-term guidance through his wide-ranging legal expertise.

“While issues like insolvency and bankruptcy might not be affecting some businesses yet, in this current climate we can help with how to avoid them and look at how things could play out,” he says.

Archie says he’s been with Meyer Vandenberg for his entire career, having joined in 1985 when it was Vandenberg Reid Pappas and Macdonald, and is recognised as one of Canberra’s most experienced commercial lawyers.

He’s been in this or similar leadership roles at Meyer Vandenburg for 20 years.

“I want to help clients and solve problems, and even if I don’t immediately have the answer, I know where to get it,” he says.

“Having a clear understanding of what clients want is critical to supporting them effectively.”

Along with partners Christine Murray, Alisa Taylor and Tanya Herbertson, Archie says Meyer Vandenberg will continue to focus on what they’re good at – “supporting our clients with whatever it is they need”.

Meyer Vandenberg, EY Building, level 2, 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Civic. Call 6279 4444 or visit meyervandenberg.com.au