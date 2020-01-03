Two injured in Summernats burnouts spill

Summernats… take it easy and enjoy the festival, say police.

TWO people were injured as the result of collision at the Summernats burnouts competition yesterday evening (January 2).

Both sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by Ambulance Service paramedics, one of whom was taken to hospital. Police and WorkSafe are conducting enquires.

Police Summernats operational commander for Summernats, Sgt Adrian Craft said with decreased visibility due to smoke across the ACT people needed to take care and drive to the conditions.

“We will have officers patrolling other parts of Canberra, including the entertainment precincts due to the increased number of people out and about,” he said

 

 

