Two men charged for making virus threats in Civic

Police say threats involving COVID-19 will be treated seriously and penalties include prison after two men were charged following separate incidents in Civic yesterday afternoon (March 27).

About 3pm a man was asked to leave a city premises. Police say he refused and shortly after spat on a number of tables, allegedly making a statement that he was infected with COVID-19 and that everyone else at the premises would have to be tested.

The 57-year-old Hackett man was arrested and charged with acting to cause public alarm.

Then at about 8pm another man, irate with staff at a second city premises, allegedly coughed towards staff and continued to do so through gaps in shutters closed by the staff.

The 28-year-old from O’Connor was arrested also charged with acting to cause public alarm.

Police say there is nothing to suggest either man is infected with COVID-19 or has had contact with any infected person.