Two men charged for making virus threats in Civic

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

Police say threats involving COVID-19 will be treated seriously and penalties include prison after two men were charged following separate incidents in Civic yesterday afternoon (March 27).

About 3pm a man was asked to leave a city premises. Police say he refused and shortly after spat on a number of tables, allegedly making a statement that he was infected with COVID-19 and that everyone else at the premises would have to be tested.

The 57-year-old Hackett man was arrested and charged with acting to cause public alarm.

Then at about 8pm another man, irate with staff at a second city premises, allegedly coughed towards staff and continued to do so through gaps in shutters closed by the staff.

The 28-year-old from O’Connor was arrested also charged with acting to cause public alarm.

Police say there is nothing to suggest either man is infected with COVID-19 or has had contact with any infected person.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCrash on parkway needs witnesses
Next articleVirus crisis / Hotel quarantine greets homecomers
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply