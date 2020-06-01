Two more arrests from Dunlop home shooting

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN and a woman have been arrested and a firearm recovered following a shooting at a home in Dunlop on Saturday night.

On Sunday, police arrested a 32-year-old man from Charnwood in relation to the shooting in which a man was shot through the front door of his home in Percy Begg Circuit following followed a disturbance in the same street earlier in the evening.

The injured victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

In today’s (June 1) arrests, a 20-year-old Page woman was bailed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, June 15 charged with property damage and common assault and a man was summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

The firearm was found in bushland north of Dunlop Ponds. Police believe it was used in the shooting.

They say the shooting is not related to criminal-gang activity.