Union leader appointed work safety commissioner

JACQUELINE Agius is the ACT’s new work health and safety commissioner.

New worksafe commissioner… Jacqueline Agius

She is the first woman appointed to the role currently works as senior industrial officer with the Australian Education Union, ACT Branch and replaces retiring commissioner Greg Jones.

She has academic qualifications in creative arts, education and law. She was a member of the ACT Work Safety Council from 2016-2019.

The commissioner is tasked with improving workplace safety standards and performance in the ACT and continuing to implement the 27 recommendations made in the 2018 independent review of the ACT’s work safety compliance infrastructure, policies, and procedures.

Ms Agius begins her five-year appointment on April 28.

 

