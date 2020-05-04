Urgent public investment is needed, says business chamber

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LEADING, local property organisations and the Canberra Business Chamber are calling on the ACT government to urgently upgrade key tourism hubs to support the construction, tourism and event industries in Canberra.

Together, the Canberra Business Chamber, ACT Property Council and Master Builders ACT, are urging the government to commence planning, design and construction of an upgraded National Convention Centre, Canberra Sports Stadium and the EPIC redevelopment.

Without this substantial public investment, the chamber says the ACT economy will suffer a longer and deeper downturn than necessary.

“The Prime Minister, Reserve Bank of Australia governor, and Federal Treasury secretary have all called for governments to consider ‘radical and substantial public support’ to help the private sector recover from the economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, says Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

“There has never been a better opportunity for the ACT to invest in long term, revenue generating infrastructure,” Mr Catt says.

“It not only provides construction related employment, but can give the ACT economy the boost we need and depending on the projects funded, can provide health, environmental, community and social benefits for generations to come.”

Master Builders Association, ACT, CEO Michael Hopkins says: “Major projects like these have already been endorsed by the ACT government in the Infrastructure Plan released last year.”

“Bringing them forward can give an immediate jobs boost for local engineers, architects, builders and subcontractors, and help support the recovery of our tourism and events sector which has been decimated by the COVID-19 shutdowns,” he says.