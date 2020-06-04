Ute catches fire in failed burnout near Civic

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released what they describes as “recent” photos of a “serious burnout incident” that led to a Holden ute catching fire in a car park west of Civic.

At the time of the burnout, police report two people were in the rear tray, one of which was in a wheelchair.

They say the burnout placed the people on the tray and the group of bystanders at risk, and are now calling for witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or who witnessed the incident and/or anyone with footage of the incident should call 1800 333000 or crimestoppers.com.au.