Valley’s home to a diverse range of experts

This week “CityNews” speaks to just some of the many businesses located in Woden. This is a sponsored post.

LOCATED 10 minutes from the centre of Canberra, the development of Woden began in 1962, a year before its first residents arrived in 1963.

Planned as a series of 10 suburbs (there’s now 12), Hughes, Curtin, Chifley and Lyons were among the first built.

At the time it was estimated that 90,000 people would eventually live in the area but by 2016 the population had only reached 34,760, according to the census.

Separate from Civic, Woden Valley was planned as a satellite city, with its own shopping centre, employment opportunities and suburbs located around the town centre in Woden.

But that doesn’t stop residents from outside of the Woden Valley coming to explore the many and diverse experts spread across the region.

Lawyers take discomfort out of wills

WHILE death can be hard to think about, Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators help take the discomfort out of making a will, says wills and estate planning lawyer Ashilpa Khanna.

When death occurs, a common misconception, according to Ashilpa, is the spouse takes control of the estate and its assets, which is not generally the case.

“If you don’t make a will, the state’s law effectively does it for you,” says Ashilpa, who urges people to create a will to secure a plan for the future.

“For families, a relative dying without a will causes significant strife, since a will names the legal guardians of the person’s children.

“The last thing you want to have if you die is a fight over who’s going to raise your children.”

But to better cushion any sudden tragedies, Ashilpa firmly believes everyone should have an estate plan and it all starts with a will.

At Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, Ashilpa says great care is taken into providing expert and honest advice, ensuring each client is aware of the legal process and disclosing any upfront fees.

“Our staff are experienced in their fields and we take pride in knowing our clients,” she says.

“We will always use common sense, respect, courtesy and good judgement when dealing with clients.”

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

New director keeps the same quality service

AFTER taking over JAX Tyres and Auto Phillip in April, just as covid shut everything down, its new director Brad Martin says the store continues to offer the same quality service it always has.

Backed with almost 40 years’ experience in the industry, Brad took the opportunity to lead the Phillip branch, which has been handling all tyre needs as well as minor mechanical repairs such as brakes, suspension, steering and log book servicing, for 18 years.

During that time the business has seen many customers continue to come back due to their quality service and reasonably-priced, quality products, Brad says.

Their leading, premium brands are often on sale, too, making them more affordable for customers, Brad says.

“Often, some of the premium brands such as Pirelli will do $100 cashback when you buy four,” he says.

Currently, Bridgestone tyres are available as a “buy four, pay for three” deal, but Brad says to give the garage a call to find out which brands are on sale at the time.

JAX Tyres and Auto Phillip also keeps up with new technology and has a new state-of-the-art wheel aligner, which Brad says “gives a more accurate picture” of the vehicle.

Brad recommends a wheel alignment after every 10,000km and says: “That would give you the best of longevity for your tyres”.

JAX Tyres and Auto Phillip, 58-60 Colbee Court, Phillip. Call 6124 2424, email phillip@jax.com.au or visit jaxtyres.com.au

Customers love Siva’s home-style food

SERVING traditional south Indian and Sri Lankan food, owner of Amirtham Tasty Food, Siva Kanapathippillai, says she enjoys creating all the home-style meals herself at the small restaurant and takeaway she runs in Phillip.

With dine-in available for up to 15 people, Siva says she mostly does takeaway and people tell her they love the food, including her dosas, kothu roti and biryanis.

“I make all the food in-house from scratch, with no ready mixes of spices at all,” she says.

“I have a range of curries, and always use fresh vegetables and ingredients, and offer gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free options.”

Having started the business in 2011, after leaving the public service, Siva says she enjoys her work because her customers tell her they find her food so “tasty”.

“If my customers are happy, I’m happy!” she says.

Amirtham Tasty Food, 6/67 Townshend Street, Phillip. Call 6162 4253.

Centre covers all orthopaedic subspecialties

WITH a team of orthopaedic surgeons, including paediatric orthopaedic surgeons and a pain management specialist, Orthopaedics ACT covers all orthopaedic subspecialty areas including management of trauma, says practice manager Deborah Henry.

Based in a town-centre location, opposite Westfield Woden and close to the bus interchange, and in close proximity to both public and private hospitals, Deborah says Woden is geographically the centre of Canberra and a convenient, easily accessible location for patients with plenty of parking.

“We are co-located in a specialist centre with radiology, nuclear medicine and a physiotherapy practice,” says Deborah.

“Having multiple surgeons means we are able to assist from head-to-toe as well as being able to cross-refer within the practice.”

Orthopaedics ACT also has a three-bed, nurse-led clinic for all post-operative care.

“Our surgeons treat in both the public and private systems, offering consultations, non-surgical and surgical solutions,” she says.

If needed, Deborah says Orthopaedics ACT’s trauma phone line is available between 9am to 5pm, seven days per week to manage trauma injuries that don’t require a visit to the emergency department.

Orthopaedics ACT will be closed for the annual Christmas and New Year break from December 24 and will reopen on January 11.

Orthopaedics ACT, Woden Specialist Medical Centre, level 2, 90 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6221 9320 or visit orthoact.com.au

Runner reveals the importance of socks

HAVING the right socks for running is just as important as well-cushioned shoes, says long-time runner and owner of The Runners Shop, Nick Walshe.

“Comfortable socks have become a runners’ essential item, providing breathability and offering blister prevention,” he says.

Nick says they sell a range of sock brands, including Balega, Swiftwick and Injinji, as well as lots of other accessories, from shoes and hats to watches.

“And, no one wants to leave their phones at home, so we sell a variety of running belts that can hold them safely, as well as wallets and water bottles,” he says.

Nick says more people have been heading out for walks and runs because of covid restrictions on many sports and gyms.

“Running is a good way to clear the head, and Canberra has so many beautiful open spaces to explore in the fresh air,” he says.

“We find that as people are getting fitter, and starting to go beyond 10-15 minutes of jogging or running for more than a few kilometres, they need decent running shoes.”

The Runners Shop sells shoes by Brooks, Hoka, Saucony, Mizuno, On, New Balance, Asics, Nike, Altra and Topo, and Nick recommends replacing shoes after about 80km of running.

The Runners Shop, 76 Dundas Court, Phillip. Call 6285 3508 or visit therunnersshop.com.au

Physiotherapists treat the person as a whole

MANUKA Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, a practice that works with the patients to compile achievable goals, is accessible to all patients, says principal Greg Nash.

Conveniently located on Corinna Street, opposite Westfield Woden, Greg says the clinic has wheelchair accessibility and is also positioned near the bus interchange, for people who don’t drive. He also has a clinic in Manuka.

Backed with 35 years’ experience working in musculoskeletal physiotherapy, sports injuries and occupational health and safety, Greg says an important role the physiotherapist has is creating realistic goals.

“We spend a lot of our time educating people about their injuries,” he says.

“Perhaps when they’re with the GP they don’t have time to do that sort of thing [but] in a treatment session [here] they have more time to ask questions and learn how to better manage their injury.”

When people come to Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Greg says they treat the person not the condition.

“[We’re] focused on the patient’s preferred outcome. We’re always aiming to restore the injured person, whether it’s an athlete or an injured worker, to before-injury condition,” he says.

Also part of the team is Vera Chalneva, who joined the practice this year. Formerly involved in gymnastics and dance, as a participant and coach, she’s seen first-hand the specific injuries and problems that dancers and gymnasts experience, Greg says.

Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, 48 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6281 1382 or visit manukawodenphysio.com.au