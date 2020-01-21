Victoria Amorosi headlines multicultural festival

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Vanessa Amorosi… headlining this year’s National Multicultural Festival.

SINGER-songwriter Vanessa Amorosi is headlining this year’s National Multicultural Festival in February.

Amorosi’s album and singles sales have topped two million worldwide and this year she will compete at the Eurovision Australia Decides contest for the opportunity to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision song contest.

“MasterChef” winner Adam Liaw.

Also featured at the festival is former “MasterChef” winner Adam Liaw who’ll share some recipes and provide entertainment and educational value to the festival.

Vanessa Amorosi and Adam Liaw join other international and local performers across the festival weekend, February 21-23.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMission accomplished when it comes to chardonnay
Next articleArmed teens invade home in Latham, say police
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply