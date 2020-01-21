Victoria Amorosi headlines multicultural festival

SINGER-songwriter Vanessa Amorosi is headlining this year’s National Multicultural Festival in February.
Amorosi’s album and singles sales have topped two million worldwide and this year she will compete at the Eurovision Australia Decides contest for the opportunity to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision song contest.
Also featured at the festival is former “MasterChef” winner Adam Liaw who’ll share some recipes and provide entertainment and educational value to the festival.
Vanessa Amorosi and Adam Liaw join other international and local performers across the festival weekend, February 21-23.