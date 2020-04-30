Video: Robber smashes his way into Chisholm BP

Footage shows man robbing a petrol station in Chisholm

POLICE have released footage of a man smashing his way into a petrol station in Chisholm before robbing the place last month. 

At about 4am on March 11, the man used a hammer to smash into the BP Service Station, located at the corner of Benham Street and Halley Street.

He then threatened a staff member, demanding cash, before fleeing across Isabella Drive.

Police would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man from the CCTV footage, anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police, and anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6507945. 

