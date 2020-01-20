Violent storm brings hundreds of calls for help

Pergola roof damaged by hail. Photo: ACT ESA

SINCE midday, the ACT ESA has been swamped with more than 1200 requests for help as severe storms cross Canberra. 

A car window smashed by hailstones. Photo: ACT ESA

The ACT State Emergency Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Rural Fire Service are working together to respond to hail and roof damage, electrical threats and localised flooding.

ACT Ambulance Service is attending to two people for minor injuries sustained during the storm.

The Specialist Intelligence Gathering Firebird 100 Helicopter has been flying over Canberra conducting a damage assessment from the sky.

Residents needing help for storm or flood damage should call 132500. In a life-threatening emergency call 000.

Photo: ACT ESA

