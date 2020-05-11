Virus-fuelled racism harms kids’ health

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RACISM must be seen as a core issue for child health during the COVID-19 pandemic, say experts.

A series of recommendations published in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA) outline steps to combat racism and improve child health during the pandemic.

While Asian-Australians, including children, experienced racism with the spread of the pandemic, the authors say that experiences of racial discrimination are not limited to children of Asian backgrounds, neither before or during the current pandemic.

Lead author and associate professor at ANU’s Centre for Social Research and Methods, Naomi Priest, says racism is common and harmful for many children and their families, yet often overlooked in health responses.

“There are many children in our community who experience the harmful health effects of racism and this is even more pressing during this pandemic,” she says.

“Strong epidemiological evidence shows racism is associated with increased child and adolescent depression, anxiety, suicide risk, behaviour difficulties, as well as with chronic disease markers such as inflammation, blood pressure and obesity risk.”

Associate professor Priest says these negative health effects of racism on children are not limited to direct experiences.

“As with second-hand smoking, second-hand exposure to racism also harms children’s mental and physical health,” she says.

“Racism must be seen as a core issue for child health, now more than ever.”

According to associate professor Priest, second-hand exposure includes witnessing racism directed to their peers, caregivers and families, as well as hearing about racism towards their communities and towards other marginalised groups in the media and online.

“All healthcare professionals need to be able to discuss racism and its effects and to be able to support children and families, especially important during times of crisis and increased stress when overt racism is even higher than usual,” associate professor Priest says.

“Data about experiences and impacts of COVID-19 must include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families, and those from ethnic minorities. It must also include data on racism and discrimination wherever possible.”

Co-author Ms Roxanne Jones, a Palawa woman, paediatric nurse and PhD student says: “We need to ensure all children and families know they are welcome in healthcare settings and they will be treated with respect and care regardless of their backgrounds.”