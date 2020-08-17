Virus fund gives money to workers in need of sick leave

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr

THE ACT government will create a hardship fund for Canberrans who are unable to temporarily work under a COVID-19 health guidance. 

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the fund, depending on the individual’s circumstances such as available sick leave through their employer, will see workers eligible for up to $1500.

“Having seen some of the issues faced in Victoria for individuals that rely on insecure work but need to take time to quarantine, the fund will be available to help Canberrans who need to take time off work due to public health risks,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr did not say when the $1.25 million fund would be active.

